AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoNation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AutoNation by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

