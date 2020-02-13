AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,066.55. 240,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,188. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,133.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $885.51 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

