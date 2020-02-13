Avenue Therapeutics’ (ATXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,821. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $188.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.