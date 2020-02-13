Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00006242 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $4.97 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

