Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 200,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,623. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,451 shares of company stock worth $5,849,008 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

