B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Acquires £21,812 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Brian Marsh purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £21,812 ($28,692.45).

Brian Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Brian Marsh purchased 3,721 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525.76 ($12,530.60).

On Thursday, December 5th, Brian Marsh purchased 3,861 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,115.82 ($13,306.79).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Marsh purchased 3,850 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,048.50 ($13,218.23).

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brian Marsh purchased 3,830 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996.30 ($13,149.57).

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock remained flat at $GBX 261 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

