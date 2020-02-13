B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15).

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

Shares of TSE NG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,105. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.81 and a 1-year high of C$12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a quick ratio of 44.77 and a current ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.12.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 60,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$536,132.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,873.15. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,736.45. Insiders sold a total of 283,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,904 over the last ninety days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

