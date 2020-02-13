B. Riley Trims Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Target Price to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PVG. Alliance Global Partners cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of -0.57. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 100,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.