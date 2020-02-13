B. Riley Weighs in on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 15,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,982. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,916 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $406,309.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,302.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,582 in the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

