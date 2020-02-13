Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Purchases £26,700 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 538.60 ($7.08) on Thursday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 610.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.93. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.80 ($7.86).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

