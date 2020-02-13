BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

BAESY stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.