Banano Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $717,962.00 and approximately $13,929.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

