Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 345,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

