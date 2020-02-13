Bancolombia (CIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

