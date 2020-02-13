Band Protocol Price Hits $0.37 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.97 or 0.03505000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00249553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.