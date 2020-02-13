Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $75.04 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 625.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

