Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $65,679.90. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $71,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,173 shares of company stock worth $593,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $44.62. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

