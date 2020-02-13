Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.03. 2,550,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,818. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

