Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $236.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.90 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $249.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year sales of $968.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $977.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

