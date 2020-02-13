Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

