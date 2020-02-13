Banyan Network (BBN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, CoinEx and IDEX. Banyan Network has a market cap of $270,011.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 212.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

