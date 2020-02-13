Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Bapcor stock traded down A$0.32 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$6.79 ($4.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. Bapcor has a 12 month low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of A$7.53 ($5.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.67.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

