Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 91,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $217,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.