Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barclays stock traded down GBX 4.38 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 174.96 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 41,017,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

BARC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

