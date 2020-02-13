Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £3,662,700 in Stock

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total transaction of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Shares of LON BDEV traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 862.60 ($11.35). The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 784.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 685.39. Barratt Developments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 789.58 ($10.39).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

