Basic Attention Token Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Mercatox and Ethfinex. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $434.71 million and $139.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,847,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Huobi, GOPAX, ABCC, Poloniex, Liqui, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Bancor Network, Koinex, BitBay, Livecoin, DDEX, AirSwap, Mercatox, ZB.COM, CPDAX, WazirX, IDCM, Bittrex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

