Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 2,337.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,698 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 504,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

