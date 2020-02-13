Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after acquiring an additional 274,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of BAX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

