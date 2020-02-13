Bbgi Sicav Sa Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:BBGI)

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBGI remained flat at $GBX 169.50 ($2.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 536,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,322. Bbgi Sicav has a twelve month low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

About Bbgi Sicav

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

