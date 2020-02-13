Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

