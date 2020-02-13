Bela Price Tops $0.0026 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Bela token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Bela has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $117,948.00 and $2,566.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00790895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,518,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,972,141 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

