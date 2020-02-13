Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 873,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

