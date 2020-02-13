Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of Best Buy worth $224,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,637,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $90.93 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $91.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

