Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Best Buy worth $40,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,386,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,637,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,131,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,366 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $86,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,421. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

