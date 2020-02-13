Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,421. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

