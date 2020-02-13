Bezant Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $725,961.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

