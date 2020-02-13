BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECH shares. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.72. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $223.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.