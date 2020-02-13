BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.59% of BIO-TECHNE worth $49,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 246,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.