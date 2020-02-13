Biogen (BIIB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

2/11/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $392.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $302.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Swann from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $286.00 to $311.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $337.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $261.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/30/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Biogen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $331.76 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

