Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $65,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 20.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.41. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.