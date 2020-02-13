Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.42). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

