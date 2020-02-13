BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $256,687.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $153,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $154,832.17.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.