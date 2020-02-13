Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,015 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

