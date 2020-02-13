Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 65,240 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

