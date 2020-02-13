Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,518.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,529.63. The company has a market cap of $1,040.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,294.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

