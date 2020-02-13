Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,975 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amarin worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 154.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amarin by 40.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 165,125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

