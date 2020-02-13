Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $347.45 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

