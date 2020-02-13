Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.