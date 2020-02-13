Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 1.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $265.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.