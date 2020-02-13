Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 7.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $334.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $335.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

